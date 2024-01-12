New boss Phil Brown taking full responsibility in Kidderminster's National League survival fight

The former Premier League boss was a shock appointment at Aggborough this week – with Brown revealing he’d had calls to tell him he was ‘crazy’.

He is joined by ex-Walsall No.2 Neil McDonald to take over a Harriers side rock bottom of the National League and said: “We’re at the bottom of the league but we’re a better team than that.

“It takes time to get the belief going. It takes a lot of work, effort and energy on the training ground, but you have to transfer what you do from Monday to Friday onto the pitch on a Saturday.

“If the supporters see that, I’ll have done my job. If they don’t see that, I’ll be the first one that’s getting stick. I really want people to now say it’s my team. Albeit I have inherited the problem and the club, it is now my team and we’re talking about ‘we’ now. It’s a massive ‘we’ project.

"I want people to understand that Kidderminster Harriers is now managed by Phil Brown and Neil McDonald, and whatever happens between now and the end of the season will be our responsibility.”

Brown spoke with the media on Friday

Brown will be in the stands for Saturday's FA Trophy tie