Kidderminster Harriers look to progress in FA Trophy

The sides will meet for the fourth time this season with Fylde victorious over two ties in the FA Cup and a 0-0 draw played out at Aggborough in September in the league.

Harriers are back in action after two postponements in a row, with their game against Curzon Ashton last Tuesday called off due to a frozen pitch. Likewise, Rushall Olympic are back in action as they host Hitchin Town in the Southern League Premier Division Central. Their Staffordshire Senior Cup game with Bilston Town was postponed on Wednesday.

Fourth-placed Pics are in search of their fifth home win of the season while relegation-threatened Hednesford Town will look for their third as they entertain Mickleover Sports. The Pitmen announced on Monday that manager Steve Burr and assistant Neil Tooth had been released from their roles after just one league win in their time at the club.

Table-toppers Halesowen welcome Harborough Town in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands after their Birmingham Senior Cup game with Coventry Sphinx was postponed midweek. The Yeltz are in search of their fourth league win in a row while fourth-placed Sporting Khalsa visit Shepshed Dynamo hoping for their eighth league away win of the season.

Elsewhere, Chasetown host St Neots Town after their midweek game against Yaxley was postponed while Stafford Rangers welcome Ashton United in the Northern Premier League.