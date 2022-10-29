Banbury 0-1 Kidderminster - Report

A first half goal from Ashley Hemmings on 33 minutes was just reward for a Harriers team that pressed and controlled the play in an entertaining opening forty- five minutes.

Harriers’ Kesiah Martin had already rattled the home crossbar from an 18 yard volley with keeper Jack Harding beaten as the Banbury defence only partially cleared a Shane Byrne corner.

Harriers restricted the home side to limited efforts as Jack Stevens saw his shot blocked by Tom Palmer.

Hemmings’ posed problems for the home side forcing Harding into a block but the home keeper could do nothing as the Harriers’ striker converted from close range connecting with Gabby Rogers’ hanging left wing cross.

Banbury offered more in the second period as Harriers showed resilience and discipline to keep the hosts at bay.

Alex Babos somehow missed a golden opportunity to convert a Jak Hickman cross on 65 minutes and this gave renewed optimism for the home team.

Ben Acquaye, Sam Brown and Ben Radcliffe all failed to register a shot on target as Harriers defended in depth.

As the game went into time added on Jak Hickman saw glory before him as the Harriers defence could only half clear Giorgio Rasulo’s left wing corner but his wild slash at the ball saw it disappear into the crowd behind the goal.

There was even more excitement at the death, Slavi Spasov sprinted through the home defence to meet Ratcliffe’s through ball and looked certain to level but Tom Palmer held his nerve spread himself and diverted the striker’s effort away for a corner.

Banbury continued to press as Harriers kept their composure defensively but they were unable to find the goal that would see the spoils shared and inflict upon them a third consecutive league defeat.

Banbury United: Harding, Roberts, Brown, Smile, Rasulo, Spasov, Stevens (Landers 46), Acquaye, Hickman, Radcliffe, Babos (Reilly 68). Subs Not Used: Taylor, Dugmore, Hawtin.