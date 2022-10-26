Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Richards strike gives Harriers all three points

By Russell YoullKidderminster HarriersPublished: Comments

A first-half goal from Caleb Richards was enough to secure the points for Kidderminster Harriers in their National League North clash with Chorley.

Richards struck on the half-hour at Aggborough after Ashley Hemmings broke through but hit the post from a tight angle before the ball was forced home.

In the Southern League Central Premier, Leroy Lita rescued a point for Hednesford with a late header against Barwell.

Lita had put the Pitmen ahead early on before the visitors levelled just after the hour. Barwell went ahead on 80 minutes before Lita grabbed a share of the spoils.

Goals from Darryl Knights and Jason Cowley either side of half-time secured the points for Stourbridge at Ilkeston.

A late strike from Jack Baxter grabbed a point for Stafford Rangers in the Northern Premier League against Hyde at Marston Road. Baxter fired home from the edge of the box in the 82nd minute after the visitors had taken the lead in the first half.

In the Northern Premier Midlands division, Sporting Khalsa beat Bedworth United 2-0 thanks to goals from Toumani Sidibe and Miracle Okafor.

Kidderminster Harriers
Non league
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News