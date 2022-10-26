Richards strike gives Harriers all three points

Richards struck on the half-hour at Aggborough after Ashley Hemmings broke through but hit the post from a tight angle before the ball was forced home.

In the Southern League Central Premier, Leroy Lita rescued a point for Hednesford with a late header against Barwell.

Lita had put the Pitmen ahead early on before the visitors levelled just after the hour. Barwell went ahead on 80 minutes before Lita grabbed a share of the spoils.

Goals from Darryl Knights and Jason Cowley either side of half-time secured the points for Stourbridge at Ilkeston.

A late strike from Jack Baxter grabbed a point for Stafford Rangers in the Northern Premier League against Hyde at Marston Road. Baxter fired home from the edge of the box in the 82nd minute after the visitors had taken the lead in the first half.