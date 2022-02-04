Russ Pen won’t shy away from tough Kidderminster cup calls

Russ Penn

The boss knows he is going to leave some players severely disappointed when he announces the team after training today.

But with nine substitutes in the Cup, every member of the squad is guaranteed to be involved and Penn is confident everyone will be pulling in the same direction. He said: “It is difficult because we have such a close bond with the players. We said after the Leamington game on Tuesday night there are going to be some disappointed lads.

“But they are disappointed whenever they don’t play, whether it is West Ham or Leamington.

“What I will say is we have nine subs on Saturday and we can bring five on, six if it goes to extra-time – everyone is going to be needed.

“Whoever plays you have to back them. We have signed some good people, not just good players, who understand what we are trying to do.

“One of the downsides of the managerial job is to disappoint people but that is how it goes.”

One of Penn’s biggest dilemmas is in central defence, where Matt Preston has excelled since joining on loan from Solihull Moors last month. The 26-year-old former Walsall centre-back isn’t cup-tied and could replace either Geraldo Bajrami or Nathan Cameron, the starting pair for the third round win over Reading.

Penn, who was again set to put his players through a tough final training session this morning, expects visiting boss David Moyes to name a strong line-up.

The Scot’s assistant, Stuart Pearce, has attended Harriers’ last three league matches.

He said: “What we don’t want to be is embarrassed. That is a big thing for me. On the flip side can we have a really good game?

“Can we start well, stay in the game and then all of a sudden as the minutes are ticking by the confidence through the whole place starts to lift?