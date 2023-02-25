Hednesford 0 Basford 0 - Report

Second from bottom Town faced fifteenth placed Basford United at the Race Stadium at Keys Park, the Pitmen were looking for consecutive victories after completing the double over AFC Rushden and Diamonds last weekend, in a morale boosting victory.
Two lengthy injuries in the first 10 minutes lead to a slow start to the game before Kevin da Silva Bastos forced a smart save from Pitmen keeper Luke Jackson. In the 22nd minute Hednesford Town created a good opportunity when Steph Morley whipped a ball into the box with Todd Parker's going straight to Kieran Preston.
The Pitmen created the best chance of the half when Chay Tilt played a dangerous ball into to the area, Danny Glover latched on to it but dragged his shot wide. In a largely scrappy first half Basford were dominant in possession however the best two scoring opportunities fell to Hednesford.
The second half continued in a similar fashion to the first with both sides working hard but struggling to carve out any goalscoring chances. Hednesford Town survived a goalmouth scramble, while at the other end and Kemi Agustein sent a 30 yard effort inches wide of the far post. Basford substitute Tyrese Palmer should have done better when presented with with a a decent opportunity, however Jackson was able to make a comfortable save. Hednesford Town finished the stronger of the two teams to grind out a well earned and hard faught draw.