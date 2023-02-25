Hednesford 0 Basford 0 - Report

Second from bottom Town faced fifteenth placed Basford United at the Race Stadium at Keys Park, the Pitmen were looking for consecutive victories after completing the double over AFC Rushden and Diamonds last weekend, in a morale boosting victory.

Two lengthy injuries in the first 10 minutes lead to a slow start to the game before Kevin da Silva Bastos forced a smart save from Pitmen keeper Luke Jackson. In the 22nd minute Hednesford Town created a good opportunity when Steph Morley whipped a ball into the box with Todd Parker's going straight to Kieran Preston.

The Pitmen created the best chance of the half when Chay Tilt played a dangerous ball into to the area, Danny Glover latched on to it but dragged his shot wide. In a largely scrappy first half Basford were dominant in possession however the best two scoring opportunities fell to Hednesford.