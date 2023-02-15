Hednesford Town owners to quit club at the end of the season

Club owners Hayden Dando and Graham Jones Club owners Hayden Dando and Graham Jones(centre) with manager Keenan Meakin-Richards, assistant Graham Deakin, head coach Jemiah Richards and club secretary Terry McMahon

Graham Jones and Hayden Dando took over in May 2020 but have now offered to gift the club debt-free to anyone willing and able to take over the running.

The pair say they will no longer be going ahead with the purchase of the Keys Park stadium – meaning the club and ground could be separated.

Chairman Jones and vice-chair Dando said in a statement: “We have to announce that we have come to the end of your journey at Hednesford Town Football Club.

“Since we arrived in May 2020 we came in to ensure the club’s continuation, and we have seen the club through some of the worst financial implicating times in modern history, including coronavirus which not only forced closures upon us, but also affected so many of our lives on a personal basis with the loss of loved ones.”

The statement adds: “We can confirm that the club (consisting of the playing side and related elements) will be gifted debt-free, to anybody/organisation/consortium, which proves that they have the ability and resource to run a team/club at the level which we are.”

And it continues: “With regards the stadium, we have therefore decided not to complete the purchase... There is also a potential option of a groundshare at another club for anyone who wishes to take over the football club only. Obviously, the ideal successor will take over both elements at the same time.”

The duo said team manager Danny Glover and his staff have been informed of the decision and will continue in their roles, with the club currently second bottom of the Southern League Central Premier Division.

They are currently 14 points from safety having played more games than all their relegation rivals.

And Jones and Dando said their decision to move on was in part due to messages from fans over their tenure.

Their statement added: “Following our recent fans’ forum we reminded all, that we made a promise from the outset that once we were not wanted as such at the helm, we would step aside for the next person to take up the mantle.