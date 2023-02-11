Hednesford 1-3 Coalville - Report

Player-manager Danny Glover fielded a much changed side following the departures of Lewis Ison and Riley O'Sullivan, handing debuts to Ethan Patterson and Max Brogan.

Max Brogan announced his arrival at keys park scoring a beautiful free-kick in the fifth minute. The momentum remained with the Pitmen as they went close with a corner before Jordan Graham hit the side netting. Danny Glover was inches away from a second goal for the Pitmen following a dangerous cross from Brogan. Glover was then narrowly offside from Graham's flick-on. Tim Berridge struck the cross-bar for Coalville and Ethan Patterson was on hand to clear off the line the shot that came from the rebound.

Glover was fouled on the edge of the area with Brogan taking the resulting free-kick which was narrowly cleared at the far post just before the half time break.

Stanley Asomugha broke down the right delivering a cross for Graham who's shot was deflected for a corner which Ethan Patterson headed narrowly wide. The Pitmen survived another goal-mouth scramble following a great reflex save from Luke Jackson. The Pitmen's efforts were undone in the 77th minute when Tim Berridge nipped in behind the defence rounded the keeper and slotted the ball home into the empty net. Coalville Town took the lead in controversial circumstances when Ashley Chambers already booked for diving tumbled in the area with the referee deciding a penalty instead of sending Chambers off, Elliot Putman scored from the spot. Things got worse for the Pitmen as Chambers added a third goal tapping home a cross from the right-hand side.

Hednesford Town; Jackson, Derricott, Morley, Thorley, Kaninda, Patterson, Asomugha, Parker, Glover (McQuilkin 75), Brogan, Graham.

Subs; Agustien, Portman, Hartley, Williams

Coalville Town; Laban, Pepe-Ngoma, Putman, Eggleton, Robertson, Smith (Wilson 57), Shaw, Doyle-Charles, Berridge, Kee (Chambers 57) McGlinchey.