Bromsgrove Sporting 3-1 Hednesford Town - Report

Brandon Smalley went close to opening the scoring with an early free-kick which went narrowly wide. Hednesford did not heed the warning as Smalley guided the ball into the left corner of the net from free-kick giving Bromsgrove the lead. Hednesford hit back on the 16th minute through James McQuilkin who finished from close range after some good work from Jordan Graham and Tom Thorley. Todd Parker shot just over before finding the net however the goal did not stand due to a foul.

The second half was only four minutes old when man of the match Muhammad Sebbeh cut in from the left and from a tight angle on the byline rolled the ball past the Hednesford defenders resulting in Bromsgrove regaining. Tom Taylor headed a freekick from Smalley home at the far post extending their lead further. Stanley Asomugha -trying to narrow Bromsgrove's lead- forced a great save from Oliver Taylor, who pushed the ball inches wide of the goal resulting in a corner. Bromsgrove were able to play out the rest of the game maintaining their 3-1 victory.