Coalville 2-0 Hednesford Town - Report

Hednesford have had an excellent run in the FA Trophy so far beating Rushall Olympic 4-3. Before storming into a four goal lead against Stourbridge before seeing the game out to win 4-2.

Coalville have had a more comfortable route to this stage with a 4-1 home win against divisional rivals Ilkeston Town and a 3-1 away win at Dunston.

The two teams have already played in the league with the Pitmen impressing in the first half leading 2-0 at half time with both goals from Leroy Lita. However, The Ravens produced an excellent second half performance and won the game 3-2 with three goals in the last 20 minutes of the game.

Alex Dean had a good chance of scoring but Adam Livingstone stopped the ball in its tracks.Ashley Chambers pulled a shot wide of the goal before Tiernan Brooks made a great save from a corner. Luke Rowe sent ball into the hands of Paul White inches from the goal, while Leroy Lita had a penalty shout turned down. A long ball in to Ashley Chambers resulted in the first goal of the match, as Chambers turned and fired past Brooks. Lewis Ison almost replied when he blasted a shot just right of the goal.

.At the opening of the second half Andi Thanoj kicked the ball into the hands of Tiarnan Brooks. Luke Rowe had a good chance to equalise but pulled the shot over the crossbar. A cross from the right was met by the experienced Billy Kee whose finish extended the Ravens lead. Both Joe Cuff and Levi Andoh went close to scoring for the Pitmen. Coalville were awarded a penalty after substitute Chitiza's shirt was pulled by Rowe but Brooks tipped the ball onto the post and out for a corner, despite the penalty save the result ended the Pitmen's run in the FA Trophy.

Coalville Town FC; White, Dean, Putman, Eggleton, Robertson, Thanoj, Shaw, Wilson (Towers 86), Kee, Chambers ( Smith 80), McGlinchey (Chitiza 72).

Subs; Laban, Doyle Charles.

Hednesford Town; Brooks, Andoh, Portman, Ison, Lowe, Redfern (Cuff 60), Anaebonam (Bennett 46), Parker, Lita, Rowe, Livingstone (McQuilkin 72)