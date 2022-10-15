Hitchin 1-1 Hednesford - Report

Leroy Lita was in the thick of the early action, firstly clearing Syme's shot before forcing a good save from Horlock. Lewis Ison found some space on the right but his shot did not trouble the home goal while Ashley Hay exploited the space he was finding behind the defence in a goalless opening 25 minutes. Ciaren Jones headed wide of Tiernan Brooks' goal from an offside position before substitute Dasilva fired over the Hednesford goal. As the game opened up, Joe Cuff made a tremendous run into the Hitchin area, however his shot went straight at Horlock. Malakai Black came close to opening the scoring with his effort inches wide of the upright. The Canaries continued to dominate the first half as Brooks tipped over from Finley Wilkinson's connection with Bradley Bell's cross.The Pitmen went close with a header after a good team build up, as the game entered five minutes of added time before the break. Hay should have done better for Hitchin as he scuffed a shot which meant the first half ended scoreless.

The second half continued with Hitchin Town on the front foot but unable to capitalise on their superior possession. Ten minutes into the second period, Kyle Bennett broke the deadlock with a freekick, the Pitmen's lead lasted less than two minutes, Brooks made a save on the line from Hay, although Black was on hand to meet the rebound and squeezed in the equaliser. Following the flurry of goals the game resumed to type with the Canaries unable to cover their dominance into a lead. With ten minutes to go Black went down in the Hednesford area, his claims for a penalty were quickly dismissed by the referee. Stanley Anaebonam, making his Pitmen debut from the bench was denied an instant goal by Horlock's legs, from the resultant corner the ball did end up in the net, however there was a foul on Lewis Barker. Ashley Hay squandered a chance to win the game when a ball over the top put him in a one on one against Brooks, with the Pitmen keeper coming out on top. Neither side could find a winner in the four minutes of added time as the Pitmen came home with a well earned point.