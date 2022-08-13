Notification Settings

Mickleover 1-1 Hednesford Town - Report

By Nathan Judah

Hednesford Town made their first visit to Mickleover in four years on Saturday afternoon for their opening away game of the Southern League Premier Central season. The Pitmen with new signing Nathan Cameron making his debut looked to get off the mark following the opening day defeat at home to Redditch United, while Mickleover were hoping to build on their 2-2 draw at King's Langley. John McGrath's Mickleover side finished in 12th place last season in the Northern Premier League, before their close season lateral move into the central division.

Mickleover struck in the 2nd minute when Mason Warren picked up a loose throw from goalkeeper Lewis Gwilliams, setting up Stuart Beavon to strike home from the edge of the area. Andy Dales took a shot on Hednesford's that was deflected for a corner. Lewis Hayden attempt to play the ball to Leroy Lita who appeared to be pushed to the ground. Kyle Bennett sent a free kick to the far post, Nathan Cameron's header was stopped by Mickleover's keeper - Johnathan Hedge. Elliott Reeves rounded the Hednesford keeper but from a tight angle angle hit the side net. Elliot Walker's fierce tackle on Harvey Portman resulted in the first yellow card of the game. A Sports corner saw Gwilliams make a good save from James Butler just before half time.

At the start of the second half Phil Watt grabbed a shirt giving Hednesford Town to be given a free kick. Kyle Bennet hit the ball over the crossbar from 10 yards away, from a Harvey Portman pass. Nathan Cameron showed his danger at set pieces when he headed the ball just over from a freekick. O'Sullivan weaved past Walker and threaded an inch perfect to Leroy Lita who equalised with a tap in on 69 minutes. Phillip Watt shoved Leroy Lita into the ground, Watt then became the second one of Mickleovers players to gain a yellow card this game. Riley O'Sullivan flung the ball inches from the goal which is then tapped in by Leroy Lita which caused a 69 minute equaliser. Mason Warren drilled a shot over the bar. In the 91th minute Elliot Reeves narrowly missed a header into the goal. A draw was a fair result in a hard fought encounter between two strong sides.

Mickleover; Hedge, Walker, Dolan (Chettle 65), Wilson, Butler, Watt, Bateman, Warren, Reeves, Beavon (Marshall 65), Dales (Fankwe 62). Subs not use Davidson-Miller, Marshall, Mann

Hednesford Town; Gwilliams, Hayden, Portman, Cameron, Ison, Wilding, O'Sullivan (Manton 90), Parker, Lita, Bennett (Morley 84) Ebbutt (Rowe 60) Subs not used; Rashad, Williams

Hednesford Town
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

