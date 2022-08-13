Mickleover 1-1 Hednesford Town - Report

Mickleover struck in the 2nd minute when Mason Warren picked up a loose throw from goalkeeper Lewis Gwilliams, setting up Stuart Beavon to strike home from the edge of the area. Andy Dales took a shot on Hednesford's that was deflected for a corner. Lewis Hayden attempt to play the ball to Leroy Lita who appeared to be pushed to the ground. Kyle Bennett sent a free kick to the far post, Nathan Cameron's header was stopped by Mickleover's keeper - Johnathan Hedge. Elliott Reeves rounded the Hednesford keeper but from a tight angle angle hit the side net. Elliot Walker's fierce tackle on Harvey Portman resulted in the first yellow card of the game. A Sports corner saw Gwilliams make a good save from James Butler just before half time.

At the start of the second half Phil Watt grabbed a shirt giving Hednesford Town to be given a free kick. Kyle Bennet hit the ball over the crossbar from 10 yards away, from a Harvey Portman pass. Nathan Cameron showed his danger at set pieces when he headed the ball just over from a freekick. O'Sullivan weaved past Walker and threaded an inch perfect to Leroy Lita who equalised with a tap in on 69 minutes. Phillip Watt shoved Leroy Lita into the ground, Watt then became the second one of Mickleovers players to gain a yellow card this game. Mason Warren drilled a shot over the bar. In the 91th minute Elliot Reeves narrowly missed a header into the goal. A draw was a fair result in a hard fought encounter between two strong sides.