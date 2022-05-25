Leroy Lita stays on with Hednesford for new season

Leroy Lita

Experienced striker Lita, who scored 10 goals in 65 top-flight appearances for both Reading and Swansea, joined the Pitmen in March.

The 37-year-old made an instant impression by scoring a home debut hat-trick against Stourbridge – grabbing six goals in total before the end of the campaign. He has previously had spells at Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Brighton, too, and is now set to remain at Keys Park.

Hednesford have also snapped up youngster Harry Manton, who can play in both defence and midfield, following his release from Birmingham.

Adam Marusiak, meanwhile, has joined Keenen Meakin-Richards’ lot as goalkeeping coach from Bromsgrove Sporting.

Elsewhere, Midland Premier side Walsall Wood have confirmed skipper Mitchell Tolley will be sticking with them for next term.