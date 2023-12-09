Stamford 3 Halesowen Town 0 - Report

Reece Mitchell for Halesowen saw red after a stamping incident on 32 minutes.

Before that the Yeltz had threatened through Kieran Donnelly early on and in the 29th minute, although Dan Platt made a great save on 11 minutes as the game ebbed and flowed.

But it was Stamford who got in front on 61 minutes when Connor Bartle and Lee Shaw combined down the left and the latter squared the ball to Tendai Chitiza to sweep it home.

It was two three minutes later when Bartle sent a corner for James Blunden to make it two.

Blunden went from hero to zero when he was sent off for a second yellow card but that was after Chitiza had increased the lead with a crisp volley that went in off the post.