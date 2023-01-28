Cambridge City 1-2 Halesowen - report

In the first real chance of the game, Halesowen’s Gregory volleyed over the bar after good 9th minute work from Kieren Donnelly. Impressive Donnelly was then brought down just inside the Cambridge area and penalty expert Gregory sent Cambridge goalkeeper Joe Welch the wrong way from the penalty spot to hand Halesowen a 16th minute lead.

But Halesowen didn’t have it all their own way with Josh Quaynor forced to clear off the line in the 31st minute and the Lilywhites found the net a minute later, only for the effort to be ruled offside.

The Yeltz doubled their lead in the 38th minute when more good work from Donnelly saw him roll the ball across for Ash Sammons to stroke home a great goal from 20 yards out.

Cambridge applied more pressure in the second half with Ryan Ingrey and Jared Robson both going close, but Halesowen managed to hold onto the vital three points on a sticky surface. Yeltz goalkeeper Dan Platt made a couple of good saves after an hour and more good defending was required to keep out Cambridge’s 72nd minute corner. Josh Ezewele then also cleared off the line after 77 minutes.

The Lilywhites finally pulled a goal back in the final minute of normal time after a speculative shot rebounded off the crossbar and Dan Cotton was on hand to net the loose ball. There was still time for Platt to make another terrific save as Halesowen hung on.

Cambridge City: Joe Welch; Ben Nolan, Jake Battersby, Isaac Maynard, Yaw Ofosu, Taylor Parr, Tommy Rigby, Tom Waumsley (Mikey Davis 74), Ryan Ingrey, Jarid Robson, Dan Cotton. Sub Not Used: Caleb Chandler, Ben Bradley, Ed Tassell, Jake Stronge.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Josh Ezewele, Josh Quaynor, Tom Turton, Rob Evans, Nat Kelly, Nathan Hayward, Ash Sammons (Greg Mills 64), Jamie Insall (Jac Redhead 83), Richard Gregory (McKauley Manning 74), Kieren Donnelly. Subs Not Used: Moussa Koita, Taylor Homer.

Referee: Thomas Harvey Attendance: 279