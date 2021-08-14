Cambridge 1 Halesowen 2 - Report

Football Stock

They took the game to the home side in the early stages and on 15 minutes Jack Holmes beat two defenders and played a lovely ball to Lewis Wright on the edge of the penalty area. He took one touch and beat the keeper to make it 1-0.

Just a minute later though Halesowen were caught cold and Tom Hitchcock managed to lob Dan Platt from outside the area for the equaliser.

But Halesowen were looking the better attacking side and Kye Finn made it 2-1 on 21 minutes when he lifted the ball over the Cambridge goalkeeper.

The second half saw Halesowen trying to protect their lead, they were solid in defence and midfield and made substitutions when fresh legs were needed. Platt was called into action to make a fine save on the hour.

Halesowen are at home to Shepshed Dynamo at the Grove tomorrow (Tuesday).

Halesowen: Platt; Wright; Lloyd; Hawker; McCone; Flanagan; Holmes; Redhead; White; Finn; Lait

Subs: Evans (White 61); Gregory (Wright 61);Ali (Redhead 70); Scott; Molyneux