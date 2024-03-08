Flyers focus on the league after Villa heartbreak

The Flyers crashed out of the Birmingham Senior Cup on Wednesday at the quarter-final stage, beaten 5-4 in a shootout against Villa’s academy after a 3-3 draw.

Boss Grant Joshua praised his side for their efforts and intensity as they sit eight points adrift of the play-off places welcoming Walsall Wood this weekend.

He said: “Against Villa there were really positive signs of what we were about back in September, October and November. It was a bit more like us.

“We’ve got a plan and points tally for what we think might be able to get fifth. If we reach that and we’re not good enough then at least we’ve had a good go.

“It’s going to be tough against Walsall. I’m not sure how much our lads have left in their legs.

“I’m proud and disappointed at the same time. We should be in the semi-final, that’s my overriding feeling.

“I thought we were excellent to go 2-0 up and then 3-1 up with 15 minutes to go, we should be seeing it out regardless of the quality Villa had on the pitch. We probably just ran out of steam.”

Meanwhile, Hednesford Town host Coventry City in the Birmingham Senior Cup tonight.

In the Southern Central Premier, Halesowen Town go to Royston Town, while Stourbridge visit Leiston.

Elsewhere, in the National League, Kidderminster Harriers entertain York City who are level on points with Phil Brown’s side. Harriers sit 23rd and are two points adrift from safety.

In National League North, Rushall Olympic welcome Buxton searching for their second win in a row and third from four games after victory against Banbury midweek winning 2-1 as Walsall loanee Ronan Maher scored his first league goal for the Pitmen.