Fans told future secure after Hednesford Town takeover ratified by FA

The Northern Premier League has also rubber-stamped the deal which will see the couple buy both the club and Keys Park from former owner Steve Price.

In a statement, new chairman Craig Gwilt outlined his ambition to “bring the glory days back” to the Pitmen.

At the very least, it is hoped the takeover will end a period of major turmoil which briefly saw the club resign from the league last May following the collapse of a prospective buy-out by Gary Hartland.

An 11th hour rescue bid by Hayden Dando ensured the Pitmen played on this season but the campaign has been a difficult one, with the club currently sat second bottom of the Northern Premier League West Division.

In a statement to supporters, Gwilt laid bare how serious the situation had been.

The 42-year-old, a director at Birmingham-based video games company Facepunch Studios, explained: “Even as recently as December this club was mere hours away from collapse.

“But I want to reassure you all that the future is now secure and we will stop the years of decline and through hard work and dedication, start to turn around the fortunes you all deserve.”

He continued: “Results on the pitch have been difficult this season, a lot of it has been down to the turmoil the club as a whole has been facing but the reason this club is still standing is down to the incredible staff, volunteers and fans.

“I am honestly humbled by the dedicated people we have here and really enjoy meeting and speaking to you all and hearing all your stories of days gone by.

“Believe me when I say I’ll only ever have the best interests of this club in my thoughts, and rest assured that every decision we make is for the benefit of Hednesford.

“I’m a massive football fan at heart and this club is something special. I fell in love watching my first game here and as a fellow Pitman, I know we will bring the glory days back.”