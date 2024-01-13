Gresley Rovers 1 Walsall Wood 2 - Report

The first chance of the game came in the ninth minute as Jamie Sleigh ran through on goal for Gresley, but his chipped attempt went wide of the post.

Walsall Wood took the lead ten minutes later as Manners tucked the ball away from inside the box.

Dylan Hunniford almost equalised for Gresley as he broke through on goal in the 36th minute but launched his effort over the bar.

The visitors doubled the lead in the 37th minute as Manners was on the end of a break down the middle of the pitch and smashed the ball in off the crossbar.

Gresley’s goal came from their first chance of the second half as a cross found Josh Waldram who headed in from the six-yard box.