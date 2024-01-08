Kidderminster Harriers sack Russ Penn after almost four years

Harriers chairman Richard Lane was at pains to stress the decision to relieve Penn of his duties was a difficult one and the promotion-winning boss would always be welcome at Aggborough.

Former midfielder Penn, 38, last season became the first Harriers boss since Jan Molby in 2000 to win promotion in charge of the club as he sealed a dramatic return to the National League via the play-offs.

Life back in non-league's premier tier has been difficult for Kidderminster, though, and Penn was dismissed having won just four league games from 28 this term. Harriers are rooted to the bottom of the table, eight points from safety.

Chairman Lane said: “I want to place on record the thanks of everyone associated with our club to Russ for his tremendous effort and dedication over the last few years and the incredible memories we will all keep with us.

“This is a difficult decision to have taken but one we feel is necessary in our current circumstances. Nonetheless, Russ leaves us with our full respect and will always be welcome at Kidderminster Harriers.”

Harriers were beaten 2-0 by Rochdale last Saturday in Penn's last game in charge and host Altrincham in FA Trophy fourth round action on Saturday.

Penn, having already held an interim role, took over full time from Jimmy Shan in February 2020. After the 2020/21 campaign was abandoned, the Dudley-born boss achieved finishes of fourth and sixth at Aggborough, the latter coming with a fairytale promotion via a 2-0 play-off final success over Brackley Town.