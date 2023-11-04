Loughborough Dynamo 0 Lye Town 0 - Report

Loughborough came into the game having only lost once at home this season and had goalkeeper Lewis King to thank for keeping Lye at bay.

However, Lye themselves sit just outside the play-offs and were only denied an opening goal by a one-on-one Lewis King save.

The visitors also felt they deserved a 14th minute penalty before Lye goalkeeper Ben Newey was forced into action at the opposite end, denying Rio Molyneaux.

Evan Garnett was also threatening the Town goal but saw two first half effort fly wide of the target.

Loughborough came the closest to an opener on 51 minutes when Rob Norris rattled the post with his effort before Garnett saw his header saved.

At the other end Lye sensed a league upset was on the cards and Dynamo goalkeeper King was again forced into action.