Coleshill 3 Walsall Wood 1 - Report

The first chance of the game fell to the visitors as Jai Verma’s lobbed effort trundled just wide of the post.

Chances were scarce for the rest of the half although Coleshill sent close to scoring in the 18th minute as Kieran Boucher parried Chris Cowley’s effort off the line.

The Wood dominated the start of the second half but failed to convert their chances and it was the home side who broke the deadlock on the hour with a header from Lewis Archer inside the box.

It was 2-0 ess than a minute later as Lewis Collins spun his defender and fired into the bottom-right corner with Ash Demulder adding a third with a curling shot 20 minutes from time.

Walsall Wood’s troubles continued as Hayden Reeves was sent off with five minutes to go. They didn't give up though, and Liam Riley-Stewart's ambitious effort from a tight angle saw them claim back a consolation goal in added time.