Lichfield City fire a warning with magnificent seven

Stafford Town’s Matthew Hearsey is pulled back by Paul Connor. Top right, Jake Cartwright. Bottom, Charlie Young Pics: Jim Wall

City were remarkable 7-1 home winners over basement boys Bewdley as Smith netted a treble in 23 minutes and added a fourth by half-time.

He scored his fifth inside 10 minutes of the second period and completed the ‘double hat-trick’ just after the hour-mark on a day to remember for the hosts and their frontman.

Centre-back Leighton McMenemy was also on target on his return for Lichfield, who climb to fourth in Midland Premier, having still lost just once in 11 this term. Bewdley’s consolation came through Aston Amies with the last goal of the one-sided contest.

Bewdley already find themselves five points adrift of safety.

Stourport Swifts remain fifth and in the final play-off position following a useful 2-1 home victory over Northwich Victoria.

All the goals arrived in the second half at Walshes Meadow, with Ben Tilbury opening the scoring from the penalty spot before experienced marksman Lee Chilton’s close-range header proved the difference following Dylan Switters’ equaliser.

Darlaston Town are sixth, two points further back, after they also ran out 2-1 home winners against another mid-table visitors in Stone Old Alleynians.

This time all the goals arrived in the first period with Dean Gill’s hosts starting well with Aaron Bishop netting from 15 yards after just three minutes.

Rivel Mardenborough doubled the lead on 21 minutes as he pounced on a rebound from Lewis Gill’s fierce free-kick as Darlo looked set to add to last Wednesday’s remarkable 10-3 win at Rugby Borough in Birmingham FA’s Senior Challenge Cup.

But Stone played well and drew the admiration of home boss Gill. Jack Tomlinson halved the deficit before the break after being picked out from a low cut-back. The scoreline remained 2-1, with Gill of the belief the first half was his side’s best of the season.

AFC Wulfrunians climbed inside the top 10 to ninth having dispatched lowly Whitchurch Alport 2-0 at home.

Both the goals arrived in the first period once more as Danny Munday notched after outmuscling a defender after three minutes before Ben Worthington kept his cool to slot past the keeper for his first Wulfs goal 10 minutes before the interval.

Struggling Wolverhampton Casuals climbed above Tividale to fourth-bottom with just a second win of the season at Romulus.

Joe Drakeley earned Adam Pearce’s visitors the lead in first-half stoppage time before Kam Smith doubled the advantage.

The Birmingham hosts pulled one back by Reece Taylor made the points safe five minutes from time.

Tividale remained 16th after a 4-1 defeat at high-flying Highgate, who are second. Tivi had equalised through an own goal just after the break.

Dudley Town are second- bottom and in the drop zone after a 5-0 defeat at Uttoxeter Town.

Division One action saw fourth-placed Cradley Town draw 1-1 at bottom-half Wolverhampton Sporting. OJM Black Country, in fifth, and Shawbury United shared the same scoreline.

Wednesfield beat Bilston Town 2-1 with Freddie Cockerell and Kie Houliahan on target.

Smethwick Rangers are bottom after coming out on the wrong side of a seven-goal thriller at Nuneaton Griff. Dylan Green, Osaze Aigbe and Jahmaal McIntosh-McMahon netted for Rangers.

Morgan Payne’s double ensured Brocton remain top of North West Counties First Division South after seeing off Ashville 2-1.