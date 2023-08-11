Dudley Town hope to get off to a flyer after promotion

The Robins stormed to Division One glory last season, ending with 100 points and 32 wins. But their season began with defeat last weekend losing 3-0 to Worcester City in the FA Cup.

Lovatt’s side will hope to bounce back at home tomorrow as they begin their league campaign which they’ve all been looking forward to. He said: “The pressure’s building, we’re excited, and really looking forward to not just approaching a new division and seeing what we’re about, but also putting it right from last week.

“The last time the club was at this level I was a young lad and some of the lads weren’t even born so we’re very proud. It’ll be a special day but there’s no room for romanticism, it’s roll-your-sleeves-up and time to get to work to get the job done.

“Last season there was almost a blind, beautiful and brave naivety where the lads had no fear. It’s been a long time coming getting to this point, what we don’t want to do is over-commit and go a bit too blasé only to be two steps back.”

Meanwhile, AFC Wulfrunians welcome Highgate United, Bewdley Town entertain Romulus, Stone Old Alleynians host Shifnal Town and Darlaston Town visit Uttoxeter Town. Lichfield City welcome Congleton Town while Tividale host Atherstone Town and Wolverhampton Casuals welcome Stourport Swifts.

In the Midland One, Bilston Town host Hinckley AFC while OJM Black Country visit Allscott Heath and Cradley Town welcome Coton Green.

Wolves Sporting visit Ingles while Wednesfield travel to Droitwich Spa and Smethwick Rangers entertain AFC Bridgnorth.