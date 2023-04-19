Walsall Wood and Dudley Town crowned champions

Their 3-0 victory over Romulus last night put it beyond nearest challengers Lye Town. Jai Verma (two) and Matt Hughes got the goals.
Good Morning Wood fans, how was last night for you?— (C) 𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗪𝗢𝗢𝗗 𝗙𝗖 (@WalsallWoodFC) April 19, 2023
Dudley Town also secured the Midland One crown with a 2-1 win at Cradley Town. Jordan Crump got the winner.
Meanwhile, Luke Yates recovered from his penalty miss against Halesowen Town to keep Chasetown in the hunt for the Northern One Midlands play-offs. His 84th-minute strike took it to the final day with a 1-0 win over Hinckley LRFC.
No non league club in the land has endured what Dudley Town has gone through.— Black Country Boy (@BlackCountryBo6) April 18, 2023
Made homeless and still kept homeless by a heartless Dudley Council.
No club deserves this more than us.
Tonight we are CHAMPIONS!
