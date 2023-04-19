Notification Settings

Walsall Wood and Dudley Town crowned champions

Non leaguePublished: Comments

Walsall Wood have become champions of the Midland League Premier Division.

Their 3-0 victory over Romulus last night put it beyond nearest challengers Lye Town. Jai Verma (two) and Matt Hughes got the goals.

Dudley Town also secured the Midland One crown with a 2-1 win at Cradley Town. Jordan Crump got the winner.

Meanwhile, Luke Yates recovered from his penalty miss against Halesowen Town to keep Chasetown in the hunt for the Northern One Midlands play-offs. His 84th-minute strike took it to the final day with a 1-0 win over Hinckley LRFC.

