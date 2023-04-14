Wood could get over the line in race for the title If Walsall Wood draw/lose Race for the title goes down to the last three games

Walsall Wood manager Harry Harris

Wood beat Wolverhampton Casuals 5-2 last night to go four points clear of second-placed Lye Town with just three matches remaining.

And a win over Shifnal Town tomorrow, plus defeat for Lye away at Studley, would see them get over the line.

It’s gone down to the wire for Harris’s side, but he says they are enjoying the pressure and wants to ensure full concentration to the end to avoid any slip-ups.

He said: “We’ve been doing superbly and need to keep going for the next week and stay focused.

“We can’t get too carried away just yet until it’s mathematically done. There’s excitement there but we’ve just got to use that in every game that we play.

“I told the lads that the pressure is a privilege. To have the pressure of winning a league is what you want. We could be playing games for nothing but we’re in the lucky position where we are trying to win something.

“We want to take that pressure and turn it into good energy. We’ve got to do what we’ve done all season. If we do then we’ll be OK. It’s going to go to the end, but there’s a bit of pressure on Lye now and we’ve had it all season. We’re fully focused on every game that comes and what’ll be will be.”

Meanwhile, Tividale travel to AFC Wulfrunians after beating Market Drayton Town 3-2 midweek, who Bewdley Town visit tomorrow.

Stone Old Alleynians visit Romulus, Darlaston Town visit Lichfield City, Stourport Swifts entertain Racing Club Warwick and Wolverhampton Casuals welcome Whitchurch Alport.

In Midland One, Wednesfield visit Coton Green while Wolves Sporting travel to Coventry Copsewood and Dudley Town entertain Shawbury United.

Bilston Town visit Hinckley AFC, Cradley Town travel to Ingles, OJM Black Country welcome Stapenhill and Smethwick Rangers host Chelmsley Town.