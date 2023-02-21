No stopping Walsall Wood

Wolverhampton Casuals & Stone Old Alleynians, at The Brinsford Stadium, Brinsford Lane, Wolverhampton.

It only took nine minutes for Wood to take a 2-0 lead, with Joey Butlin scoring first in the seventh minute, before Ryan Nesbitt doubled their lead shortly after.

Aaron Bishop netted for Wulfrunians in the 52nd minute to give them hope, before Jai Verma restored Wood's two-goal lead just two minutes later.

The hosts put in a valiant effort, however, and Curtis Cocking netted to help them reduce the deficit again.

But Wood's quality prevailed and two more goals came, courtesy of Phillip McKerdy and Sam Unitt.

They remain top of the league with a seven point gap to second and two games in hand, putting Wood in an extremely strong position for promotion.

Elsewhere in the league, Darlaston Town's unbeaten league run stretched to 10 games after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Market Drayton Town.

Jamie Hands put the Shropshire side ahead directly from a free-kick before Mitch Botfield equalised for Darlaston.

Despite their unbeaten run continuing, the Black Country side will be disappointed not to take all three points against the league's bottom club.

Meanwhile, there were goalless draws between Stone Old Alleyians and Wolverhampton Casuals, as well as Lichfield City and Worcester City.

In Midland League Division One, Dudley Town extended their lead at the top of the table with a crucial win over rivals Ashby Ivanhoe.

Daniel Danks' 91st minute winner saw Dudley record a dramatic away victory against the team second in the division.

As a result, they are now five points clear at the summit after 29 games.

Elsewhere in the race for promotion, Bilston Town Community picked up a 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Sporting Community.

A Daniel Westwood hat-trick made sure of the three points, with Bilston fifth in the league and among the chasing pack for promotion.

Sitting in fourth, OJM Black Country also won 3-1 against Heath Hayes.

Lucas Muckley, David Meese and Kieran Francis notched the goals to secure the win, while Matthew O'Doherty scored for the visitors.

OJM are also in the hunt for promotion, while Heath Hayes struggle in 19th.

Fellow strugglers Cradley Town, who also currently occupy a relegation position, lost 4-2 to Ingles.

Chris Bladen and Cameron Milne scored for the hosts, but it was not enough as they fell to another defeat.

Smethwick Rangers also lost 2-0 at home to Droitwich Spa.