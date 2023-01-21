Former Wolves boss Terry Connor's anger at handling of son’s race abuse case

WOLVERHAMPTON NEWS EXPRESS & STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS) 13/02/2020..Former Wolves Assistant Manager Terry Connor talking at the evening with himself and with former Wolves manager Mick McCarthy at the Cleveland Arms, Stowheath Lane, Wolverhampton.............................................................................................................................................................................................................................. .............................

Tividale goalkeeper Louis Connor was reportedly the subject of a racial slur heard by an assistant referee during the Midland Football League Premier Division game at Whitchurch Alport on November 5 last year.

The remark was brought to the attention of Tividale at half time by the match referee at half time and they refused to play on. An investigation was carried out by Staffordshire FA with the ruling delivered on Monday saying there was no case for Whitchurch to answer and that they should be awarded the three points due to Tividale failing to follow agreed protocol and not finishing the game. Whitchurch were 3-0 up at the time.

Connor, who was assistant at Molineux from 2008-2012, before stepping up to become manager, told Sky Sports the ruling was like a double punishment.

He said: " The fact the FA have deemed there's nothing to answer and Whitchurch can take the three points is like a double hit for football in many respects.

"It almost gives teams an open field for their supporters to abuse a player of colour and nothing will happen - in fact, you'll win the game if that team decide they don't want to play on in a racist atmosphere. So they win twice.

"They can make those remarks, and having made those remarks, they can rely on the FA to give them the three points as well."

Connor said the same level of support from the governing body should be applied to football at lower levels, referring to the England team threatening to walk off the pitch in the face of racist abuse during a game in Bulgaria in 2019.

He said: "When Gareth and the team came very close to leaving the field because of what everyone could hear on the TV in a big international game, there should be the same respect for grass roots and semi-professional football, right through the pyramid of the game.

"The FA should be working to wipe this out."