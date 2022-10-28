Wolverhampton Casuals facing tough clash with high-flyers

Taken 25 Oct 2022 / Birmingham County FA Midweek Floodlit Cup / Dudley Town FC v OJM Black Country / Guardian Warehousing Arena /Willenhall.

Second-bottom Cassies are winless in their 10 league games and face third-placed Highgate on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Romulus on Tuesday. Roger Bosio saw red in the first half for Cassies before Owen Watkins fired home for Romulus, inflicting the ninth league defeat of the season on the Casuals.

Second-placed AFC Wulfrunians host Lye Town this weekend while Tividale welcome Racing Club Warwick.

Wulfrunians succumbed to a league cup defeat on Tuesday, losing 3-1 to Bilston Town, while Tivi advanced in the competition, beating Wednesfield 4-1 away from home.

Darlaston Town travel to Bewdley this weekend after a 2-0 victory over table-toppers Walsall Wood on Wednesday. A Dominic Dell double saw Darlaston to their win over Wood, who lost for the first time in the league this season.

The league leaders visit Worcester City tomorrow hoping to return to winning ways, likewise for Bewdley who lost to Droitwich Spa 3-2 in the cup.

Elsewhere in the league, Lichfield City host Stone Old Alleynians while fifth-placed Stourport Swifts welcome Whitchurch Alport after beating Worcester 3-0 in the league cup.

Alleynians lost 3-2 to Atherstone while Lichfield smashed Studley 4-1 with Jack Edwards finding the net twice in the league victory.

Midland One leaders Dudley Town visit OJM Black Country tomorrow in a reverse fixture of the BCFA Midweek Floodlit Cup game midweek which Dudley won 2-1.

Elsewhere, second-placed Bilston welcome Wednesfield while Heath Hayes travel to Shawbury United. Wolverhampton Sporting Community host Hinckley AFC after a 1-1 league cup draw with Smethwick Rangers. Twelfth-placed Rangers travel to Ingles looking for a seventh league win of the season.