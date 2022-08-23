Wolverhampton Casuals ready for a replay after their crazy finish

2022 / Emirates FA Cup / Preliminary Round / Sporting Khalsa FC v Boldmere St Michaels / The Guardian Warehousing Arena / Noose Lane / Willenhall.

The two teams will meet again in Staffordshire tonight for a place in the first qualifying round following an extraordinary finish on Saturday at Brinsford Lane.

With Casuals trailing 3-2 and heading out, goalkeeper Ryan Cheshire was sent forward for a corner and saw his shot blocked on the line by the hand of a defender.

Garmson kept his cool to stroke home the spot-kick and keep Casuals in the competition, though there was still time for Alleynians to have a goal chalked off by an offside flag.

“It was crazy. An absolutely mad finish,” admitted Casuals boss Adam Pearce. “With 20 minutes to go we were 2-1 up and cruising. The next thing we are 3-2 down and heading out.

“The assistant initially flagged that Ryan’s shot had gone over the line but the ref said he’d already blown for the handball and pulled it back for the penalty. Credit to Adam for holding his nerve.

“It was frustrating in some ways. We probably created enough chances to win the cup, let alone the match. The good news is we get another crack on Tuesday.”

Lye Town will also head north for a replay tonight after Joe Palmer’s header earned them a 1-1 draw with Kidsgrove Athletic. Tividale are out following a 4-1 defeat at Witton Albion, though there was better news for Lichfield City, who went through with a 2-0 home victory over Bugbrooke St Michaels. Elsewhere, Jack Downing’s third-minute goal was enough to earn AFC Wulfrunians a 1-0 win over Bewdley Town in one of only two matches to take place in the Midland League Premier Division.

In the other, Darlaston Town were 2-0 winners at home to Worcester City thanks to goals from Dominic Dell and Lewis Gill.

A double from Jake Shirt helped Division One leaders Bilston Town maintain their 100 per cent record with a 3-2 win away at AFC Bridgnorth. Dan Westwood was also on target for the visitors, who were made to work hard for their fifth win of the campaign.