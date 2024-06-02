'I would happily come back and live here again': We visit Wolverhampton's most expensive road

Wrottesley Road in Tettenhall is an area of the city which runs for half a mile out of the village from the Dog & Gun pub and the junction with the A41.

The road was recently found in a recent story in the Express & Star to be the most valuable place to buy property in Wolverhampton through 'fast property sales' service, Property Solvers, with the average cost of a house being around £885,000.

The Office for National Statistics placed the average house price in the Wolverhampton postcode area at £195,000 as of March 2024, marking a significant decrease from the £201,000 in March the year prior, and Wrottesley Road is one which goes well above average.

A drive down the road brings a visual treat, with the houses on each side providing an historical journey as some carry Tudor-era decorations, while others have more modern touches and all seem to have a car outside, from Bentleys and Mercedes to Audi's and Suzuki's.

It's also stunning in terms of trees and foliage, with each house having big front gardens full of pine trees, large manicured hedges, blooming and colourful flowers and nicely mown front gardens.

It seems an ideal place to live, just a short walk from Tettenhall centre and not far from the centre of Wolverhampton or the wide expanses of Shropshire, but what is it actually like to live there?