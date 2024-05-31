Fresh appeal to identify 19 men after Wolves v West Brom match violence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Violence flared at The Hawthorns during the FA Cup fourth round tie on January 28, with both police and members of the public assaulted and injured.

Missiles were also thrown onto the pitch and flares were lit, delaying the restart of the game.

West Midlands Police issued pictures of 25 men last week who officers wanted to speak to in connection to the disorder and have since identified six men.

The force said the men will be spoken to "in due course" as part of its ongoing enquiries.

Police are now appealing for the public's help in identifying the remaining 19 men.

Do you recognise these men?

Six men were arrested on the day of the match for offences such as violent disorder and assaulting a police officer.

They have since been bailed whilst police continue with their investigations.

Det Ch Insp Chris Fox, from Sandwell Police, said: “We have been making good progress with identifying individuals we want to speak to as part of our investigation.

“However, we still need your help to contact several people and I’d urge anyone who knows them to come forward and give us their names.

“We won’t tolerate violence of any kind at football matches and the disorder which broke out was completely unacceptable.”

To view the images of those police want to identify, people should visit flic.kr/s/aHBqjBrNqx

West Midlands Police has urged anyone who recognises someone pictured to get in touch via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting 20/299687/24 and referring to the number in each image caption.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.