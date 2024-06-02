'Martyr's' funeral for Wolverhampton sisters killed in house fire as 1,000 mourners turn out

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Prayers were said on Friday night for the women, aged 21 and 24, who died when a severe fire broke out at a property in Dunstall Hill off A449 Stafford Road shortly before 2am on May 11.

The funeral was held in the grounds of the nearby UKIM Madina Masjid & Islamic Centre, in Newhampton Road East, Whitmore Reans, shortly before 8pm.

On Saturday morning they were buried together at Danescourt Cemetery.

Zahid Shah, a former councillor and a relative of the girls, said the sisters were described as "martyrs" at the service attend by around 1,000 men and women who gathered separately at the site to say goodbye.

Imam addressing some of the mourners at the mission centre

"It is a tragedy that they died in this way. They were lovely girls and the huge turnout shows the level of emotion in the community. The prayers were poignant and spoke of the women being martyrs in our faith.

"The imam also spoke of them belonging to the Prophet Muhammad's family tree through the line of his daughter Fatima and how they have returned to the prophet, peace be upon him. He told the congregation they were blessed by God and to remain encouraged."

The women were found after emergency services were called to the terraced house in the cul-de-sac near Dunstall Park shortly before 2am on May 11 after reports of a severe fire and smoke spewing out. Four other occupants were taken to hospital.

Neighbouring Dunstall Hill residents said they were stunned to learn of the tragedy on their doorsteps.

Scene of the fatal house fire in Dunstall Hill

Ken Bailey, aged 75 and a retired crane driver, said: "I am very shocked about this. I don't know the names of the young ladies who have died, but they would speak to me in the street.

Kerrie Williams, aged 45, who grew up in the street, spent several minutes talking to members of the grieving family, hugging and consoling those in tears.

She said: "Everybody is absolutely devastated and the feeling in the community is of utter shock. Most of the residents have lived up here for a very long time. The family are really nice.

The blaze caused severe damage to the house

The police investigation continues with three suspects bailed

"All the people at this end of the cul-de-sac are extended family. I've never experienced anything like this.

"It's a tragedy. I didn't know the two ladies to speak to, but I knew were they were."

In the days after the blaze, tributes were laid outside the home.

A major investigation is continuing to ascertain the cause of the blaze that left the house gutted. At the time three men, aged 19, 22 and 46, who were known to the women and who were treated in hospital were arrested.

Tributes of flowers and notes were left in the girls' memories

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Three men aged 19, 22 and 46, have been discharged from hospital and have been bailed as investigations continue. A woman remains in hospital in a serious condition but which is not believed to be life-threatening."

In the aftermath West Midlands Police carried out door-to-door inquiries including checking security camera footage, and appealed for witnesses to come forward with information quoting incident reference 360 of 11/5/24.