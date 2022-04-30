Kidderminster 3-0 Guiseley - Report

Fourth-in-the-table Harriers, already guaranteed a place in the play-offs, were also boosted by a goal from Geraldo Bajrami.

Their well deserved win enabled boss Russ Penn’s troops to improve on their efforts at Guiseley in early September when they were held to a goalless draw.

His side now have two matches left to play – away to Leamington and home against Darlington – before heading into the play-offs.

Kidderminster made a couple of changes from the side which had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Blyth Spartans the previous Saturday.

Suspended goalkeeper Luke Simpson was replaced by Tom Palmer who came in for his first game of the season following a successful campaign on loan at Rushall Olympic while defender Joe Foulkes took over from Alex Penny.

Harriers made a bright start and a neat build up ended with Hemmings firing in a shot which lacked pace and was safely gathered by goalkeeper Owen Mason.

Man-of-the-match Hemmings, however, was bang on target in the seventh minute when he stooped to head home from close range following a perfectly placed cross from the ever consistent left-back Caleb Richards.

The Lions set about trying to get back on level terms and forced two quick-fire corners, but both came to nothing.

Harriers responded with a promising raid which resulted in captain Sam Austin sending over a teasing cross which found Hemmings, whose headed effort dropped over the top of the bar.

Busy Hemmings then combined with Omari Sterling to set up the opportunity for Bajrami to notch his first goal for the club when he netted with a perfectly placed shot past Mason in the 37th minute.

Harriers stretched their lead to 3-0 in the 55th minute when Hemmings scored from the penalty spot after hand ball by substitute Oliver Brown. It was his 17th goal of the season.

Hard working Guiseley were denied a consolation goal shortly afterwards when a solid low shot from John Johnson was well pushed away by Palmer for an unproductive corner.

Kidderminster: Palmer; Foulkes, Cameron, Bajrami, Richards; Carrington, Martin; Hemmings (Freemantle, 77), Austin (Redmond, 68), Sterling; Morgan-Smith (White, 63). Subs not used: Penny, Montrose.

Guiseley: Mason: Hutchinson (Brown, 44), Mbeka, Cantrill, Latty-Fairweather; Ekpolo, Cartwright (Kellett, 58); Johnston, Spencer, Felix; Haw (Stones, 46). Subs not used: Tear, Moloney.

Referee: Sam Mulhall.