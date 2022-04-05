Shifnal Town earn derby win

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

Following a Tuesday night defeat to Boldmere St Michaels last time out – and four games without a victory – Shifnal found their scoring touch against Whitchurch.

Jeremy Abbey put the hosts 1-0 up in the first half before strikes from Sam Griffiths and Dave Easthope made the points secure.

Whitchurch youngster Joe Flory opened his account for the first team with a calm chipped goal to give the visitors a consolation goal.

Shifnal manager Jamie Haynes said: “It was important that we bounced back after the defeat on Tuesday.

"Disappointed that we didn’t keep a clean sheet but that’s just the standards that we have set now. The goal is to now win our last four games.”

In Midland League Division One, Shawbury United fell short after a second half fightback in their loss to Nuneaton Griff.

The hosts were 2-0 up until the 71st minute when Seth Ellis converted a penalty to give Shawbury hope.

But the visitors were unable to make up the deficit as their winless run extended to seven games. They sit second bottom of the division.

Elsewhere in the division, fellow strugglers AFC Bridgnorth also tasted defeat at home to Dudley Town.

Sitting third bottom of the league, Bridgnorth did well to reach half-time at 0-0 against a Dudley side fighting for promotion, but in the second half the gulf in class showed as the visitors found the back of the net three times.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Ellesmere Rangers grabbed a point against Cammell Laird 1907.

Josh Dunne opened the scoring for Ellesmere before their opponents battled back to go 2-1 up.

Karl Bailey snatched a point for Ellesmere with a late equaliser.

Elsewhere, there was an embarrassing defeat for St Martins who lost 11-1 to mid-table Cheadle Heath Nomads.

Just three weeks after their 18-0 defeat to West Didsbury & Chorlton, bottom club St Martins once again shifted double figures.

Cheadle raced into a 5-0 lead at half-time before easily extending that to 11-0 in the second half.

Logan Taylor did bag a goal for St Martins in the 90th minute.

Interim manager Liam Braisdell said: "It was expected, Cheadle are a good side and far too strong for us.