Stamford 4 Sporting Khalsa 3 - Report

Ian Rowe’s Sporting side were two goals up at half time thanks to strikes from Luke Yates on the half hour mark and James McGrady on 34 minutes.

Stamford, who have lost just once in their last 13 league games, got a foothold in the match through a Tesfa Robinson own goal five minutes into the second half.

Sporting restored their two goal advantage when McGrady made it 3-1 from the penalty spot on 53 minutes.

But the hosts pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute with a thunderous strike from substitute Cosmos Matwasa.