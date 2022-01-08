Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stamford 4 Sporting Khalsa 3 - Report

By Nathan JudahNon leaguePublished:

Rob Morgan scored two late goals to deny Sporting Khalsa against in-form Stamford.

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved
The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

Ian Rowe’s Sporting side were two goals up at half time thanks to strikes from Luke Yates on the half hour mark and James McGrady on 34 minutes.

Stamford, who have lost just once in their last 13 league games, got a foothold in the match through a Tesfa Robinson own goal five minutes into the second half.

Sporting restored their two goal advantage when McGrady made it 3-1 from the penalty spot on 53 minutes.

But the hosts pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute with a thunderous strike from substitute Cosmos Matwasa.

Morgan equalised on 79 minutes and then snatched victory with a 94th minute penalty to deny Sporting at the death.

Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News