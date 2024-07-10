Jaden Philogene's future takes twist as Aston Villa trigger option

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 22-year-old moved to the Championship club for £5million last August, with the deal including a clause allowing Villa to match any future offers from Premier League clubs.

That option has now been triggered, after Ipswich bid £18m for Philogene earlier this week.

The Bodymoor Heath academy product, who also has serious interest from Everton, will now decide on his future.

Villa boss Unai Emery is a big fan of Philogene and was keen for him to stay on board last summer.

But the wideman wanted guaranteed game-time and the move to Hull, where he scored 12 goals in 32 Championship matches, paid dividends.

Emery now hopes to bring him back, though Villa must decide whether they want to remain in the race for his signature should the Tigers receive any higher bids.

It is believed personal terms on any return were already agreed in the transfer which took Philogene to the MKM Stadium.

Villa have already signed five players this summer and sold three, with the £42m exit of midfielder Douglas Luiz ensuring they remained within the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Playmaker Philippe Coutinho is on the brink of joining Brazilian club Vasco Da Gama on a season-long loan.