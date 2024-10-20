Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers motivated by England challenge

The attacker is determined to put himself on new Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel’s radar and certainly did himself no harm with an impressive display in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Fulham, where he scored his second goal of the season.

Rogers, again part of the England under-21 squad in the recent international break, has already been touted for a senior call by Villa boss Unai Emery.

And though he faces serious competition in his position from the likes of Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, to name just two, he is confident of forcing his way into the picture.