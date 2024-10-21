Analysis: So much more to come after Aston Villa’s best start

A return of 17 points from the first eight matches represents the club’s best start to a Premier League season in 26 years and yet there is an overriding sense Unai Emery’s men are still some way from properly hitting their stride.

Saturday’s 3-1 win at Fulham was their best performance of the campaign to date, the first time they really had the look of a unit which might be capable of replicating last season’s top four finish.

Even then, there were obvious elements to improve.

For the third time this season, Emery’s team had to come from behind to claim victory after conceding a sloppy early goal.

Emi Martinez then saved a penalty in what was probably the afternoon’s key turning point, Andreas Pereira having unwisely accepted a battle of wills with the last goalkeeper on the planet you should do so when shooting from the penalty spot.

Ollie Watkins then got the crucial goal to put Villa ahead, his fifth in as many matches, setting them on their way to their 40th league win since Emery took charge nearly two years ago.

The landmark has been achieved in 71 matches, 19 quicker than John Gregory, the next fastest Villa manager to reach it.