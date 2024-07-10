Could Jaden Philogene really return to Aston Villa?

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Philogene left Villa for Hull last season for £5m and after a superb season is attracting Premier League interest.

Ipswich have had an £18m bid accepted - and Villa have now activated their match clause in a bid to bring him back to Villa Park.

Matt discusses the latest development and how likely it is the winger will return to the club.