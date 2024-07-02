New signing out to put on a show for Aston Villa faithful

The 20-year-old wideman has promised to “put on a show” at Villa Park following his arrival from Juventus.

Iling-Junior, who began his career at Chelsea’s academy before moving to Italy four years ago, is returning to England eager to make his mark on the Premier League with Unai Emery’s team.

He said in an interview with VillaTV: “I’m someone who wants to play for the badge and for the team.

“I always want to put on a show for the team, dribbling and getting them excited.