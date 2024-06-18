Analysis: Aston Villa's long opening fixture away day run continues
Villa will kick-off away from home for the seventh consecutive year when they travel to West Ham on the opening day of the Premier League season.
By Matt Maher
Unai Emery’s men start the 2024-25 campaign at the London Stadium on Saturday, August 17 with the match broadcast live on Sky Sports (kick-off 5.30pm).
Villa, aiming to build on this term's excellent fourth-placed finish, then host Arsenal in their home opener the following weekend before finishing the first month with a trip to newly-promoted Leicester on Saturday, August 31.
The West Ham fixture continues Villa’s long run of starting seasons on the road, with them last opening a campaign at home when they hosted Hull on the first day of the 2017-18 Championship season.