Matt Maher on a potential summer of interest in Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins
Matt Maher looks at the early summer links to Ollie Watkins - and how it could be an ongoing issue throughout the transfer window.
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Watkins is currently with England at Euro 2024 alongside fellow club mate Ezri Konsa.
Villa's top goalscorer has already been subject of interest from Liverpool earlier this summer.
And Matt discusses how it could be a busy summer of enquiries when it comes to the forward.