Aston Villa reach striker deal as Juventus talks continue
Villa have reached an agreement with Chelsea over the sale of striker Jhon Duran, while Douglas Luiz's talks over a summer switch to Juventus continue to advance - according to reports.
Journalist Guillermo Arango has revealed that Duran is poised to join Chelsea for a figure in the region of £40million.
The 20-year-old has scored eight goals in 49 appearances in all competitions since arriving from MLS outfit Chicago Fire for £18million in January last year.
Meanwhile, Juve are in advanced talks with Villa over the signing of Luiz, while Villa are discussing deals for Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior.
Sky Sports have reported that the deals are separate but all part of the same negotiation, although Juve are expected to make a cash payment to 'make up any difference'.