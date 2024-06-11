Aston Villa co-owner Nassef Sawiris calls for change amid Premier League finances criticism

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Villa faced the prospect of selling players before June 30 to avoid breaching Profit & Sustainability Rules.

Sawiris has slammed the spending laws in the English top-flight and argued that the current laws have turned English football into a "financial game".

The report from the Financial Times goes onto claim Sawiris is seeking legal advice on whether he should submit a formal complaint against the Premier League's PSR rules.

"Some of the rules have actually resulted in cementing the status quo more than creating upward mobility and fluidity in the sport," he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

"The rules do not make sense and are not good for football. Managing a sports team has become more like being a treasurer or a bean counter rather than looking at what your team needs.

"It's more about creating paper profits, not real profits. It becomes a financial game, not a sporting game."