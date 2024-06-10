Aston Villa

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Reports last week suggested Luiz was ‘open to joining’ Italian heavyweights Juventus, while Villa are interested in signing Weston McKennie as part of the deal.

Arsenal have also held a long-time interest in the Brazilian international and, according to reports in Italy, Serie A giants Milan have also earmarked Luiz as a potential target.

His name reportedly emerged during the ongoing talks between Milan and Villa over Matty Cash, although Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana is believed to be their preferred choice.

Milan previously targeted Luiz in 2022 following Frank Kessie’s departure to Barcelona.