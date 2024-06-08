Aston Villa boss Unai Emery explores possible midfielder reunion

The 28-year-old Argentine is subject to reports linking him with a move to Villa Park in a bid to salvage his career after falling out of favour and struggling with injuries in north London.

It was Emery who first brought the midfielder to Europe while in charge of Paris Saint-Germain in 2016 and the duo later linked up more recently at Villarreal, after the Argentina international had been sent on loan by Spurs. Lo Celsa impressed while at Villarreal.

The Villa boss is looking to bolster his midfield options after securing Champions League football and Luton’s Ross Barkley is set to check in. England and Chelsea man Conor Gallagher is another target.