Matt Maher gives his take on Aston Villa manager Unai Emery's new deal

The Spaniard has committed his long-term future to the club by agreeing a deal through to 2029.

Emery has dramatically transformed Villa’s fortunes since being appointed in October 2022 when they sat just above the relegation zone. This season’s fourth-placed finish was their highest since 1996 and secured qualification for next season’s Champions League.