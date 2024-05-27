Express & Star
Aston Villa set to sign Luton midfielder

Villa are increasingly confident of securing the signing of Ross Barkley from Luton.

By Matt Maher
Aston Villa's John McGinn, Luton Town's Ross Barkley and Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby battle for the ball

The 30-year-old midfielder has interest from a number of clubs but it is Villa who are currently at the front of the queue.

Barkley has been offered a three-year contract to make a permanent return to Villa, having previously played for the club while on loan from Chelsea during the 2020-21 season.

The England international, who joined Luton on a free transfer last summer, is believed to have a release clause in his contract and Villa view the signing as good value in a summer when they must be mindful of the Premier League and Uefa’s financial fair play rules.

