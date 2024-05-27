Aston Villa set to sign Luton midfielder

The 30-year-old midfielder has interest from a number of clubs but it is Villa who are currently at the front of the queue.

Barkley has been offered a three-year contract to make a permanent return to Villa, having previously played for the club while on loan from Chelsea during the 2020-21 season.

The England international, who joined Luton on a free transfer last summer, is believed to have a release clause in his contract and Villa view the signing as good value in a summer when they must be mindful of the Premier League and Uefa’s financial fair play rules.