Jhon Duran's Aston Villa future uncertain following remarks

The 20-year-old Colombia international scored eight goals in all competitions during his first full season in English football but started only three Premier League matches as he featured largely as understudy to Ollie Watkins.

Duran was the subject of interest from Chelsea and West Ham during the January transfer window, with Villa turning down a loan offer from the latter. Further approaches are expected this summer with Duran’s agent, Jonathan Herrera, telling Colombian radio the player is eager to get more game time.